ATHENS May 21 Greece approved on Wednesday a
request by Italian energy major Enel to search for
oil and natural gas in three onshore areas in the west of the
country.
Other oil firms will now be invited to submit rival
exploration offers for the same three blocs later this year, in
line with Greece's "open-door" hydrocarbons licensing rules. The
90-day deadline to do so is expected to begin in July, the
energy ministry said in a statement.
Enel sought permission last month to conduct test drillings
at the regions of Arta, Aetoloakarnania and the northwestern
Peloponnese.
Two of these areas had been unsuccessfully explored in 2001
by oil firms including Hungary's MOL and Greek refiner
Hellenic Petroleum.
But exploration interest revived during Greece's debt
crisis, with the cash-strapped country wooing oil companies to
develop its untapped hydrocarbon potential.
Greece imports almost all its oil and natural gas and spent
15.6 billion euros ($21.5 billion) on fuel imports last year,
about 8.6 percent of its gross domestic product.
Athens earlier this month granted concessions to explore and
exploit possible hydrocarbon deposits in three other western
areas to groups including Hellenic Petroleum, Greek firm
Energean Oil & Gas, Italy's Edison and Ireland's
Petroceltic.
Athens also plans to invite international investors later
this year to conduct offshore test drilling in its western and
southern waters, following the completion of seismic tests
there.
