ATHENS Feb 17 Armed thieves looted a
museum on Friday in Greece's Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic
Games, stealing bronze and pottery artefacts weeks after the
country's National Gallery was also burgled.
Culture Minister Pavlos Geroulanos offered to resign, but
his departure from the cabinet was not expected to destabilise
the government, which is rushing to clinch an international
bailout to ease the country's debt crisis.
Police said armed thieves had broken into the one of the two
museums at Olympia in southern Greece, overpowered a female
security guard and stole some 70 bronze and pottery objects.
"They overwhelmed and gagged the woman who guarded the
building," a police official told Reuters.
"The value of the objects stolen has not been estimated
yet."
In January, three works of art, including one by Pablo
Picasso and another by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, were stolen
from the country's National Gallery in the capital, Athens.
After the first gallery robbery, culture ministry officials
said cuts to museum budgets had damaged security arrangements.
Greece has seen a rise in crime as its debt-laden economy
has shrunk 16 percent in size from its 2008 peak, leading to
youth unemployment of just under 50 percent.
A government spokesman said Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
would decide whether to accept the resignation once all the
facts were clear.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Matt
Robinson and Paul Casciato)