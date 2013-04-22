ATHENS, April 22 Greece has given Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta until Thursday morning to raise its offer for gambling monopoly OPAP, two officials close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.

Greece's privatisation agency HRADF wants Emma Delta to raise its 622 million euro offer for a controlling 33 percent stake in OPAP to above 650 million euros ($847 million).

"The board of HRADF will convene again on Thursday morning," one of the officials, who is directly involved in the sale talks, said on condition of anonymity. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou)