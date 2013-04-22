UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, April 22 Greece has given Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta until Thursday morning to raise its offer for gambling monopoly OPAP, two officials close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.
Greece's privatisation agency HRADF wants Emma Delta to raise its 622 million euro offer for a controlling 33 percent stake in OPAP to above 650 million euros ($847 million).
"The board of HRADF will convene again on Thursday morning," one of the officials, who is directly involved in the sale talks, said on condition of anonymity. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources