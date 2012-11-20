ATHENS Nov 20 Greece's OPAP, one of Europe's biggest betting firms, reported a profit drop for the third quarter on Tuesday, weighed down by a recession in its crisis-hit Greek home market.

Net profit at the partly state-owned company that is slated for privatisation stood at 113.6 million euros ($145.6 million), just beating an average forecast of 108.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7803 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)