ATHENS Feb 22 Shares in Greek gaming group OPAP shed more than 7 percent on Friday after the company guided for sharply lower profit this year.

OPAP, which is on the government's privatisations agenda, said in a presentation to investors this year's earnings would be hard hit by a sales tax and are likely to fall by 77 percent, sending its shares 7.3 percent lower. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)