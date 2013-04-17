THENS, April 17 Greece received on Wednesday at least one binding bid in the privatisation of its gambling monopoly OPAP, sources close to the sale said on Wednesday.

A bid to buy 33 percent of OPAP was submitted by Emma Delta, a group backed by Czech investor Jiri Smecj and Greek shipowner George Melisanidis, said two executives who declined to be named.

Helvason, a firm controlled by Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, also takes part in the joint bid, they said.