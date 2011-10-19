* VLTs to make up largest part of OPAP's profit by 2015
* Plans to have 16,500 VLTs operating by end of 2012
* Shareholders to vote on deal on Nov. 3
ATHENS, Oct 19 Greece's OPAP (OPAr.AT),
Europe's biggest betting firm, said on Wednesday that a new
videolotto licence it secured last month will account for the
largest part of its profit by 2015.
Part-state owned OPAP, which is slated for a government
share sale later this year, agreed last month to pay 935
million euros ($1.28 billion) to Greece to extend its betting
monopoly by 10 years until 2030 and acquire an exclusive
licence to install 35,000 videolotto machines in the country.
Shareholders will be asked to approve the deal at an
extraordinary meeting on Nov. 3. Their approval is key to
debt-choked Greece's efforts to sell a stake of up to 34
percent in the lucrative company.
In a presentation addressed to shareholders on Wednesday,
OPAP said some 16,500 videolottery terminals will start
operating before the end of 2012. The remaining 18,500 machines
will be subcontracted to four to ten operators and begin
operations before the end of 2013, it said.
OPAP said the videolottery business was expected to boost
earnings per share from the first year of full deployment of
the 16,500 machines and would be the "highest contributor to
its earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) by 2015."
The firm is seeking to raise up to 600 million euros to
finance the new operations. On Wednesday, it said it has been
in discussions with Greek and foreign banks to secure a
corporate term loan.
Chief Executive Yannis Spanoudakis called shareholders on
Wednesday to approve the deal, which he said would strengthen
the firm's visibility by 2030 and would help it tap the
potential of a new market which was seen exceeding 1.9 billion
euros by 2015.
"By approving these decisions we will strengthen our
ability to capture the significant potential of the domestic
gaming market," Spanoudakis said.
"We remain confident in our ability to drive future
expansion based on OPAP's core strengths, our business mass and
our extensive franchise and agency network," he added.
OPAP holds the sports betting and lottery monopoly in
Greece. Last year, its network of about 5,000 exclusive outlets
in Greece produced revenue of about 5 billion euros.
$1 = 0.7277 euro
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Matthew Lewis)