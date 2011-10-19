* VLTs to make up largest part of OPAP's profit by 2015

* Plans to have 16,500 VLTs operating by end of 2012

* Shareholders to vote on deal on Nov. 3

ATHENS, Oct 19 Greece's OPAP (OPAr.AT), Europe's biggest betting firm, said on Wednesday that a new videolotto licence it secured last month will account for the largest part of its profit by 2015.

Part-state owned OPAP, which is slated for a government share sale later this year, agreed last month to pay 935 million euros ($1.28 billion) to Greece to extend its betting monopoly by 10 years until 2030 and acquire an exclusive licence to install 35,000 videolotto machines in the country. [ID:nL5E7LC1FP]

Shareholders will be asked to approve the deal at an extraordinary meeting on Nov. 3. Their approval is key to debt-choked Greece's efforts to sell a stake of up to 34 percent in the lucrative company.

In a presentation addressed to shareholders on Wednesday, OPAP said some 16,500 videolottery terminals will start operating before the end of 2012. The remaining 18,500 machines will be subcontracted to four to ten operators and begin operations before the end of 2013, it said.

OPAP said the videolottery business was expected to boost earnings per share from the first year of full deployment of the 16,500 machines and would be the "highest contributor to its earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2015."

The firm is seeking to raise up to 600 million euros to finance the new operations. On Wednesday, it said it has been in discussions with Greek and foreign banks to secure a corporate term loan.

Chief Executive Yannis Spanoudakis called shareholders on Wednesday to approve the deal, which he said would strengthen the firm's visibility by 2030 and would help it tap the potential of a new market which was seen exceeding 1.9 billion euros by 2015.

"By approving these decisions we will strengthen our ability to capture the significant potential of the domestic gaming market," Spanoudakis said.

"We remain confident in our ability to drive future expansion based on OPAP's core strengths, our business mass and our extensive franchise and agency network," he added.

OPAP holds the sports betting and lottery monopoly in Greece. Last year, its network of about 5,000 exclusive outlets in Greece produced revenue of about 5 billion euros. $1 = 0.7277 euro (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Matthew Lewis)