ATHENS Nov 22 OPAP, Europe's biggest betting company, has secured a loan of up to 300 million euros ($405 million) with a consortium of Greek banks to expand its business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The debt-free company needs the loan after it spent about 475 million euros this month to acquire an exclusive videolotto licence in Greece. It will pay another 375 million by early December to renew its betting monopoly for 10 years to 2030.

"We have finalised with Greek banks a syndicated unsecured facility of 300 million euros maximum; most likely it may be lower," Chief Executive Yannis Spanoudakis said during a conference call with analysts.

The cost will be 6.75 percent over the three-month Euribor rate.

With foreign lenders reluctant to lend to Greek firms due to the economic crisis, the banks that are leading the consortium are Greece's National Bank, EFG Eurobank, Emporiki Bank and Hellenic Postbank.

Spanoudakis said OPAP was still considering raising money in foreign markets for higher security, albeit at a higher cost.

Greeks have been gambling less after being hit with wage cuts and tax hikes by a debt-laden government trying to avoid default. As a result OPAP's third-quarter profit dropped 16 percent to 135.4 million euros and conditions will remain tough next year as well.

"We see that 2012 will be a difficult year but possibly better than 2011, in terms of revenue drop", Spanoudakis said, as the firm plans to improve its products to boost sales. ($1=0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)