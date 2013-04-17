* U.S. Third Point bids for betting monopoly OPAP
* Greek-Czech bidding group submits second offer
* Greece to sell 33 percent stake in OPAP
By Angeliki Koutantou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, April 17 Greece's first big
privatisation drew little international interest from major
companies on Wednesday, highlighting how steep a challenge the
country faces to meet its ambitious bailout targets amid a deep
economic crisis.
Athens attracted two bids in the sale of a 33 percent stake
in betting monopoly OPAP, one of its most valuable
assets with a total market value of about 2.2 billion euros on
the Athens bourse.
Bidders include activist U.S. investment fund Third Point,
which made fat profits on a speculative investment in deeply
discounted Greek government bonds last year, privatisation
agency HRADF said in a statement.
The other bid came from Emma Delta, a group controlled by a
Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis and Czech investor Jiri
Smecj.
Other, better-known bidders from the gaming and investment
industries that were initially interested in OPAP decided to
quit the race, including German gaming equipment firm Gauselmann
, gaming software group Playtech, private
equity firm BC Capital and Chinese conglomerate Fosun.
Such players were probably still reluctant to invest in
Greece, analysts said.
"Many investors were probably too frightened to take part,"
said Takis Zamanis, Athens-based chief trader at Beta
Securities.
The country is mired in regulatory uncertainty and its
deepest peace-time recession and is still at risk of missing its
bailout targets and having to quit the euro.
"Ideally, there should not be just funds with short-term
interest but big players active in gaming with strong know-how,"
said Euroxx Securities analyst Yiannis Sinapis.
Italy's gaming major Lottomatica declined to
comment on a Greek media report that it had a 10 percent
minority stake in Emma Delta, one of the bidders.
The financial offers will be revealed in a few days at a
board meeting, HRADF said. Greece aims the sale to cover a large
part of its 2.6 billion euro privatisation target this year.
TEST CASE
OPAP is a test case for Greece's ambitious privatisation
programme, a key element in its 240-billion-euro bailout.
Athens has been dragging its feet on privatisations since
its first EU/IMF rescue in 2010. It has raised a disappointingly
low 2 billion euros from asset and licence sales, angering its
international creditors such as Germany and the IMF.
OPAP alone has contributed about half of the 2 billion
raised so far, to extend its monopoly rights and acquire new
gaming licences.
The company is free of debt and Greece's most profitable by
far, with a return on equity ratio of 49.2, according to
ThomsonReuters data.
The debt crisis has not killed off Greeks' punting habits,
who still count among Europe's most ardent gamblers. OPAP
generated a free cash flow of 531 million euros last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
OPAP expects operating cash flow of 1.28 billion euros in
2014-2016, it said in a 10-year business plan unveiled in
February, suggesting that buyers might recoup their money in a
few years.
However, the company's outlook is cloudy. Analysts expect
future profitability to be severely hit by a 30 percent tax on
gross gaming revenue that the cash-strapped government slapped
on the company in January.
Net income in 2013-2016 is expected to collapse to an
average annual 184 million euros from 553 million in 2009-2012,
according to analysts' forecasts and historical data collected
by ThomsonReuters.
The company's expansion plans in electronic and online games
might come to naught if competitors such as William Hill
and Stanley Bet succeed in a court challenge against its sports
betting and lottery monopoly rights, which expire in 2020 and
2030 respectively.
The European Court of Justice said last year that OPAP must
be tightly regulated for its monopoly to be in line with EU law.
A Greek court, which had asked for ECJ guidance on the case, is
expected to deliver a final verdict later this year.
OPAP has the monopoly in sports betting by 2020 and in
lotteries by 2030. It also holds an exclusive licence to launch
video lottery terminals.