ATHENS, July 25 Europe's biggest listed betting
company OPAP said on Wednesday it had picked G2, a
unit of Italy's Lottomatica, as its IT provider for
expanding into online betting, a business it sees as a key
growth driver.
OPAP had shortlisted three firms in March, including G2,
Playtech and Greece's Intralot.
"This choice allows OPAP to make an important step in its
history and offer iGaming services," the company said in a
statement.
The 34-percent state-owned firm, which is slated for
privatisation under the country's international bailout, plans
to offer all its existing and future games online.
OPAP paid the government about 850 million euros ($1
billion) last year to extend its Greek sports betting monopoly
to 2030 and obtain an exclusive licence for 35,000 Video Lotto
Terminals in the country.
In a separate tender to pick a new information technology
supplier for its existing, terminal-based network, OPAP said it
would proceed by examining a bid from Intralot, the
world's second-biggest online gaming provider.
OPAP received in October two bids for its IT tender, one
from Intralot and another from GTECH, a unit of Lottomatica.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Mark Potter)