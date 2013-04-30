* Emma Delta investors in Athens to discuss offer -sources

* Czech-Greek investment fund faces Wednesday bid deadline

* Gambling monopoly's shares rise 9 percent on hopes of a deal

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, April 30 Investors from the only suitor for Greece's OPAP were meeting on Tuesday to discuss an improved eleventh-hour offer for the gambling monopoly, officials said, as Athens sought to avoid the sale process ending in failure.

A day before the deadline for a revised bid for a 33 percent stake in Greece's most profitable firm, the head of the country's privatisation agency said he was hopeful of a deal.

Athens has given Czech-Greek investment fund Emma Delta until 1100 GMT on Wednesday to improve its bid of 622 million euros ($815 million).

"I am optimistic that the procedure will be successfully completed," the HRADF agency's head Stelios Stavridis told Reuters. "We have asked them to raise the price and we are awaiting their response tomorrow."

With the economy in its sixth year of recession, Greece needs to wrap up the sale to show it is finally making good on long-promised efforts to sell off state assets and cut debt, as demanded under its international bailout.

Greece risks missing its asset sale target of 2.6 billion euros this year if fails to conclude the deal, leaving it with the prospect of additional austerity measures or asking creditors to stump up more money to make up for the shortfall.

Officials involved in the sale, which also covers management rights, said investors from Emma Delta - controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek ship owner George Melisanidis - were in Athens on Tuesday to discuss a final offer.

MARKET OPTIMISM

Shares in OPAP closed the session up 8.9 pct at 7.49 euros on expectations of an improved offer, putting the market value of the stake at 728 million euros.

But Smejc on Tuesday signalled he was not willing to fully yield to demands to raise the price. "We will not allow ourselves to be pushed somewhere we do not want to go," he was quoted as saying by Czech business daily Hospodarske Noviny.

HRADF's board is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to decide on the final offer. The agency initially gave the fund 48 hours to raise its bid to at least 650 million euros but then extended the deadline to May 1.

Other investors in Emma Delta include Greek entrepreneur Christos Copelouzos, Russian investment firm ICT Group and Czech Republic-based investment fund KKCG.

"There is optimism that they will raise their offer," said Dimitris Birbos, an analyst at Investment Bank of Greece.

A second analyst, who declined to be named said, Greece would find a way to agree a deal to avoid souring sentiment after getting approval for the latest tranche of bailout aid.

"The government has accepted the fund's request to extend the deadline which shows that they are determined to conclude the process," said the Athens-based investment strategist.

Out of eight investors which had expressed initial interest for OPAP, only Emma Delta and U.S. hedge fund Third Point submitted binding bids. Third Point was disqualified because it insisted on the right to resell OPAP shares at any time.

OPAP last year had a net income of 505.5 million euros and a return on equity of 49.2 percent, but this is set to change after Greece slapped a 30 percent tax on gross gaming revenues from this year.

($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Editing by John Stonestreet)