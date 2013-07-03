(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

* OPAP buyers Emma Delta commit to buy Greek gambling firm-Smejc

* Problems with OPAP lottery contract will be reviewed later

By Harry Papachristou

ATHENS, July 3 The fund buying a major stake in state-controlled sports gambling monopoly OPAP confirmed on Wednesday it would go ahead with the deal, easing fears that Greece's troubled privatisation programme faced immediate collapse.

Cash-strapped Athens is struggling to meet reform targets under an international bailout and risks losing funding if it fails to comply with lenders' terms which include a sell-off of state assets.

Czech investor Jiri Smejc, who controls the Czech-Greek Emma Delta fund which plans to buy 33 percent of OPAP for 652 million euros ($850 million), said he would go ahead with the purchase.

Emma Delta had said it wanted to renegotiate a previous, uncompleted OPAP-led deal to buy a state lottery licence but Smejc said the instant-lottery contract could be reviewed later.

"That would not cause any delay in the privatisation process," Smejc told Reuters in his first interview on the sale process.

"I don't see any immediate or significant risk that would delay or block the (OPAP) deal," he said. He expects the sale to be completed in September, he said.

Emma Delta was still concerned that the instant lottery contract - in which gaming systems providers Intralot and Scientific Games are minority partners - might harm OPAP but did not intend to block the sale over it.

"We don't want to change any conditions in the OPAP privatisation. We expect the management of OPAP in the interim period to adhere to international best practice," he said.

The chief of Greece's privatisation agency HRADF Stelios Stavridis warned last week that the deadlock might derail a deal seen as critical to kickstarting the country's stumbling sell-off programme and reform drive.

But he told Reuters Television on Wednesday he expected the problems to be overcome. "One way or the other, we'll sort it out, I have no doubt whatsoever," he said.

LOTTERY CONTRACT WILL BE REVIEWED

The OPAP deal is a key element in an asset sale programme targeted to raise 1.8 billion euros by the end of September but the failure to find a buyer for natural gas firm DEPA last month blew a 1 billion euro hole in the plan.

Privatisation shortfalls could force Greece to make additional budget cuts, a move that its beleaguered coalition government wants to avoid.

OPAP is one of Europe's biggest listed gambling companies with an annual turnover of about 4 billion euros. But its prospects have been clouded by a court appeal against its sports gambling monopoly and sharp tax increases imposed by the government.

Smejc warned that Emma Delta would subject the lottery contract to close scrutiny after taking over OPAP.

"Certainly we'll check after we close the (OPAP) deal that it (the lottery contract) is not disadvantageous to OPAP," Smejc said.

Emma Delta fears that if the lottery contract's terms are not changed, OPAP would overpay on fees to Intralot and Scientific Games, who will operate it.

Emma Delta has also voiced concerns that the two firms have overdue influence over the way the lottery will be managed. ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Additional reporting by Deborah Kyvrikosaios; Editing by David Cowell)