YouTube, Disney ditch PewDiePie over anti-Semitic content
LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
ROME Dec 12 Italy's Lottomatica will withdraw from a consortium led by Greek sports betting monopoly OPAP for Greece's state lotteries because the offer price exceeded its investment limits, a source close to the dossier told Reuters.
OPAP, together with gaming technology partners Intralot , Lottomatica and Scientific Games, was the sole bidder for a 12-year licence to run lotteries which generated about 60 million euros ($78 million) of profits last year.
OPAP will take over the state lotteries in a 190 million euro deal, the cash-strapped government's second privatisation this year.
"Lottomatica will exercise its withdrawal right and will give its 33 percent stake in the consortium to OPAP," the source said, adding that the 190 million-euro offer exceeded the terms of Lottomatica's investment.
Lottomatica was ready to back an offer of up to 150 million euros, according to market speculation.
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage program for retirees.
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process