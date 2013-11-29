* 2013 net profit target unchanged despite product delays

* Costs under review to save dozens of mln euros annually

* Emma Delta a long-term strategic investor

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, Nov 29 Just weeks after being appointed to head up Greek betting monopoly OPAP by the investment fund which took control of the company last month, Kamil Ziegler is already detecting tentative early signs of a pickup in business.

Net profit from OPAP's lotteries and sports betting services has lately proved stronger than had been expected, Ziegler told Reuters in an interview at the company's Athens headquarters.

And the 51-year-old former banker reckons to have seen evidence of a slight improvement in confidence among Greek consumers, hammered for so long in Greece's extended economic slump.

Even a recent delay in launching scratch cards isn't enough to knock the company off its targeted earnings for the year, Ziegler said.

"Net profit coming from the current ... games seems to be better than it was originally forecast," Ziegler said in his first media interview since taking over at the company. "We currently do not change guidance for net profit at the level of 116 million (euros) for the year 2013."

Given Greece's deep economic and political crisis, buying the government's 33 percent stake in OPAP for 652 million euros ($886.7 million) could be seen as something of a gamble for the Czech-Greek investment group Emma Delta, which concluded its acquisition in August.

Greek companies still operate against the backdrop of the government's desperate search for funds and OPAP's earnings this year will be squeezed by a new 30 percent gaming revenue tax.

Yet OPAP, whose sale marked the first major privatisation under the country's international bailout, clearly had appeal to Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek entrepreneur George Melissanidis.

OPAP holds a monopoly in sports betting and lotteries in Greece until 2020 and 2030 respectively and has plans to launch new products including video lotto as well as scratch cards by the end of 2014.

For the tall, rangy Ziegler, who has already won praise from colleagues for his politeness and professionalism after becoming the first foreign manager in OPAP's 55-year history, such product plans hold the promise of further boosting the company's performance.

STEADY FOUNDATION

Last week the company reported a quarterly sales rise which though marginal was its first in three years, which Ziegler attributed to a slight improvement in consumer confidence.

Interviewed in OPAP's boardroom, dominated by a glossy round table and decorated with awards from the Greek state for contributions to the Greek economy and society, grey-haired Ziegler said Emma Delta was committed to staying on as OPAP's major shareholder.

He saw this creating a steady foundation for the new management to implement the company's strategic plans.

"Emma Delta declared themselves as long-term strategic investors committed to the further development of this company," he said. "It creates for us some stability to be able to realise the long-term projects."

The new video lotto terminals (VLTs) and scratch card business is considered promising and is expected to bring in gross gaming revenue of about 1.6 billion euros in 2022 under the previous management's business plan, which the new shareholder is reviewing.

Ziegler, smartly dressed in a dark blue suit and white shirt, said he wanted to have as many VLTs operating as possible simultaneously by the end of the third quarter next year. OPAP was still considering whether to use its own network of 5,000 outlets to house the new machines, or if it will also have to set up new gaming halls.

Ziegler also said cost-cutting was also a big focus, aiming to save dozens of millions of euros every year. "We should be able to make sure that every euro spent is spent effectively," he said, adding that OPAP would also seek cheaper financing on a 290 million euro syndicated loan.

And more promising opportunities lie ahead.

In an effort to tap a still unregulated online betting market, OPAP wants to launch online sports betting ahead of next summer's Soccer World Cup in Brazil.

"A very important assumption for this online gaming is that we should have clarified and defined the regulation for this distribution channel," Ziegler said. OPAP is already in intensive talks with the Greek gaming regulator on that area. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)