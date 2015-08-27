ATHENS Aug 27 Greece's biggest betting firm OPAP posted a 36 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by the launch of new games.

Europe's second-biggest gambling firm by market value said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 93.2 million euros ($105 million) from 68.6 million in the same period last year.

The figure exceeded analysts' average forecast of 87.9 million euros in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.8913 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)