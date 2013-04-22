ATHENS, April 22 Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta has offered 622 million euros ($810.50 million) to buy a 33 percent stake and management rights in Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP, an official directly involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.

"Emma Delta offered 622 million euros," said the official on condition of anonymity. Greece's advisors National Bank and Deutsche Bank have estimated the stake's value at 610 million euros and an independent advisor at a minimum 650 million, the official added.

A board meeting at privatisation agency HRADF on how to proceed with the sale was still ongoing. A rival bid from U.S. fund Third Point was disqualified.

($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)