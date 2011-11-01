ATHENS Nov 1 Greece's opposition leader dismissed on Tuesday the government's call for a referendum on a new bailout deal for the debt-laden country and called for snap elections instead.

"Elections are a national necessity," conservative leader Antonis Samaras told reporters after meeting the President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias.

Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum was putting Greece's EU membership at risk, Samaras said, adding that his New Democracy party was determined to avert any such "opportunistic experiments". (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Harry Papachristou)