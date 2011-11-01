ATHENS Nov 1 Greece's opposition leader
dismissed on Tuesday the government's call for a referendum on a
new bailout deal for the debt-laden country and called for snap
elections instead.
"Elections are a national necessity," conservative leader
Antonis Samaras told reporters after meeting the President of
the Republic Karolos Papoulias.
Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum was
putting Greece's EU membership at risk, Samaras said, adding
that his New Democracy party was determined to avert any such
"opportunistic experiments".
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Harry
Papachristou)