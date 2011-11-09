ATHENS Nov 9 Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras on Wednesday said his party would not block progress on selecting a new prime minister to lead the country, leaving the ball in the court of the ruling socialists.

Talks to agree on a new prime minister collapsed on Wednesday despite what seemed like a deal earlier in the day to pick parliament speaker Filippos Petsalnikos for the post.

"Many would want this but New Democracy will not be part of the problem, we are focused on the constitution," Samaras told reporters. "The decision for a new prime minister is up to those have the majority in parliament." (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)