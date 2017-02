ATHENS Nov 5 Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras will meet the country's president on Sunday, a statement from the president's office said.

Samaras, the head of the New Democracy conservatives, had earlier called for a short-term coalition government to secure parliamentary approval of a vital euro zone bailout and early elections. The meeting is scheduled for 1100 GMT, the statement said. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)