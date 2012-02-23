ATHENS Feb 23 Greece's OTE, the biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, reported an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter due to an impairment at its Romanian fixed-line unit RomTelecom.

Net loss stood at 77.1 million euros ($102 million), the company said. This compares to a net loss of 91.7 million euro loss in the same period last year, when the company had again booked impairment charges, partly on RomTelecom.

Sales droped 6.3 percent to 1.246 billion euros, slightly below an average 1.249 billion euro sales forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 408.3 million euros, also below analysts' 418.6 million euro forecast

The company also said it plans to pay no dividend on its 2011 full-year net profit of 119.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)