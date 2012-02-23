ATHENS Feb 23 Greece's OTE, the
biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, reported an
unexpected loss for the fourth quarter due to an impairment at
its Romanian fixed-line unit RomTelecom.
Net loss stood at 77.1 million euros ($102 million), the
company said. This compares to a net loss of 91.7 million euro
loss in the same period last year, when the company had again
booked impairment charges, partly on RomTelecom.
Sales droped 6.3 percent to 1.246 billion euros, slightly
below an average 1.249 billion euro sales forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 408.3 million euros, also
below analysts' 418.6 million euro forecast
The company also said it plans to pay no dividend on its
2011 full-year net profit of 119.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)