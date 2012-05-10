ATHENS May 10 Greece's OTE, the biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, reported a bigger than expected profit in the first quarter, helped by the sale of a unit in Serbia and cost cuts.

Net profit stood at 306.6 million euros ($396.48 million) from 30 million euros in the same year-ago period, the company said. This compares to an average 286.6 million euro analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales dropped 3.6 percent to 1.180 billion euros, slightly above an average 1.167 billion euro sales forecast. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 6.2 percent to 417.5 million euros, also above analysts' 406.4 million euro forecast.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)