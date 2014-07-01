Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ATHENS, July 1 Greek telecoms company OTE said on Tuesday it had submitted a non-binding offer of 250 million to 300 million euros to acquire rival Forthnet's pay TV operations.
"OTE's non-binding offer is within the range of 250-300 million euros on a debt-free, cash-free basis of the Nova pay TV operations. In the event that an agreement is reached, it will be subject to clearance from competent authorities," OTE said.
OTE said Barclays is its adviser on the deal.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)