ATHENS Aug 9 Greece's OTE, the biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, reported on Thursday a 68 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts.

Net profit stood at 104.5 million euros, the company said.

Sales dropped 5.2 percent to 1.19 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 5 percent to 416.7 million euros. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Potter)