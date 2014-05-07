* Greece's OTE reports Q1 results on May 8 * Due before 0730 GMT * Sales seen down 0.8 pct y/y to 958.1 mln euros ATHENS, May 7 The decline in sales at Greece's biggest telecoms group OTE is expected to have slowed in the first quarter as the country's austerity-hit economy gradually stabilises, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Revenues are seen falling 0.8 percent year-on-year to 958.1 million euros ($1.3 billion), according to the average estimate of seven analysts. OTE sales declined at an average annual rate of 7.3 percent over 2009-13, the period of Greece's austerity-fuelled recession. The bailed-out country and its international lenders expect the economy to expand by 0.6 percent this year. OTE is 40-percent-owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom. Its biggest markets are Greece and Romania, both hit by austerity policies. Net income is seen falling by 60 percent year-on-year to 66.4 million euros, the poll showed. OTE booked a one-off gain in the first quarter of 2013 after selling its unit Hellas Sat. The company's shares have gained 19 percent so far this year, outperforming a 5.3 percent increase in the Athens bourse's general index over the same period. The stock trades at about 16.7 times expected 2014 earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. Following is a summary of first-quarter forecasts (figures in million euros): Q1 2014 Net EBITDA Sales Average 66.4 339.7 958.1 Median 63.3 336.5 960.9 Highest 77.0 349.0 965.0 Lowest 59.0 331.0 945.6 Forecasts 7 7 7 Q1 2013 167.5 341.8 966.2 Forecasts by: Alpha Finance, Eurobank Securities, Euroxx, IBG, Morgan Stanley, Pantelakis Securities and Piraeus Securities. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Mark Potter)