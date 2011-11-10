* Net profit 104.4 mln euros vs analyst forecast 97.6 mln

* Sales dropped 5.8 percent to 1.31 bln euros

* Austerity-hit Greece, Romania hurt results

ATHENS, Nov 10 Greece's OTE (OTEr.AT), the biggest telecoms company in southeast Europe, reported a 17 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by austerity measures in its two biggest markets, Greece and Romania.

Greece and Romania are both under IMF-led austerity programmes to shore up public finances, which have hurt consumer spending on telecommunications services.

Net profit dropped to 104.4 million euros from 126.3 million in the same period last year. The results were broadly in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll, where estimates ranged from 60 million to 121 million.

They were slightly above the average forecast of 97.6 million euros. [ID:nL5E7LV304]

OTE, a former state monopoly, is now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

In a bid to save costs, the firm reached a deal with its workers in September to cut wages without layoffs [ID:nL5E7KN22V].

CEO Michael Tsamaz said the company expected to derive savings from this agreement in the current quarter.

Sales dropped 5.8 percent to 1.31 billion euros, as OTE continued losing customers to competitors in debt-stricken Greece and mobile operations continued declining in both Romania and Bulgaria, although at a much slower pace.

The stock trades at 5.9 times forecast 2011 earnings, compared with 14 for Deutsche Telekom.