ATHENS Aug 11 Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE was profitable in second-quarter as resilient performance in its home market offset weakness in Romania.

OTE, 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, reported net profit of 33.6 million euros ($37.51 million) in the second quarter on sales of 954.7 million euros, flat year-on-year.

"Continuing demand for fast broadband connections, reliable mobile data and exciting TV programming fueled home market revenues and EBITDA. In Romania, an intense competitive environment is hindering the recovery og our operations," OTE's CEO Michael Tsamaz said.

($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas,)