Battered French bonds fight back after Bayrou-Macron alliance
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
ATHENS, April 9 Greece's statistics service on Monday released the following industrial output data for February, showing an 8.3 percent decline year-on-year. *********************************************************
KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV
Industrial output y/y -8.3 -5.0 -11.3 -7.8
Manufacturing output y/y -10.6 -6.3 -15.5 -11.7
-----------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Interdealer broker NEX Group Plc, formerly known as Icap, has invested in a RSRCHXchange, a London-based startup that runs an online marketplace for research on stocks, as regulatory changes in Europe and pressure on asset management fees spur innovation in the equity research sector.
LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, several people close to the matter said.