TREASURIES-Yields jump after data shows surging consumer prices

* CPI shows largest gain in 4 years * Two-year yields highest since Dec. 28 * Yellen to testify to lawmakers By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-and-a-half week highs on Wednesday after data showed a jump in consumer prices in January, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. The Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month after gaining 0.3 perc