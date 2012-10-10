UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, Oct 10 Greek industrial output rose in August by 2.5 percent year-on-year, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. This is the indicator's first positive reading in more than three years. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUG JULY JUNE MAY Industrial output y/y +2.5 -4.9* -0.2* -3.1 Manufacturing output y/y +2.0 -7.8 -4.3 -3.1 ----------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts