ATHENS, June 10 Greek industrial output fell 2.2
percent year-on-year in April, from a downwardly revised
contraction of 2.7 percent in the previous month, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
The decline is primarily due to a 3 percent fall in
manufacturing production.
Greek industry has been in decline for six consecutive years
in 2008-2013, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its
peak. But the indicator has expanded in three out of the last
five months, in a further sign that the country's recession is
bottoming out.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES APR MARCH FEB JAN DEC
Industrial output y/y -2.2 -2.7* +2.9* +0.9 +0.5
Manufacturing output y/y -3.0 -1.5 +1.9 +1.0 -1.6
--------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)