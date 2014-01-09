ATHENS, Jan 9 Greek industrial output fell 6.1
percent year-on-year in November after a revised 4.7 percent
drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service
ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
Reduced production of wood, petroleum, carbon and metal
products led to a 5.8 percent decline in manufacturing
output.
The November drop brings the overall decline of Greek
industrial output to an annual pace of 3.9 percent in the first
11 months of the year, compared to a 3.4 percent drop in the
full year of 2012.
Industrial production has been falling in Greece for six
consecutive years, dropping by about 30 percent from its peak.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST
Industrial output y/y -6.1 -4.7* -1.3 -7.6
Manufacturing output y/y -5.8 -5.9 -4.0 -3.8
-------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT