CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower ahead of top tier domestic data this week

* Canadian dollar at $1.3393, or 74.67 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, March 6 The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after falling more than 2 percent last week, but was trading in a narrow range ahead of upcoming domestic trade and employment data. Recent losses for the loonie came as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen cemented the view that the Fed will raise interest rates at its March 14-15 meetin