ATHENS, Aug 9 Greek industrial output rose 0.4
percent year-on-year in June after a downwardly revised 5.2
percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
Increased production of petroleum products and
pharmaceuticals led to a 4.2 percent year-on-year rise in
manufacturing output in June.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH
Industrial output y/y +0.4 -5.2* +0.6* -1.1*
Manufacturing output y/y +4.2 -1.8 -0.6 +1.1
------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT