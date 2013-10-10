ATHENS, Oct 10 Greek industrial output fell 7.2
percent year-on-year in August after a downwardly revised 7.7
percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics
service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
Reduced production of wood, electrical equipment and metalic
products led to a 3.8 percent decline in manufacturing output in
August.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
Industrial output y/y -7.2 -7.7* +0.7* -5.4*
Manufacturing output y/y -3.8 -4.3 +4.2 -1.8
-------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT