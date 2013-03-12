CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 5-week low as Fed rate hike prospects climb

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3334, or 75.00 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Jan. 20 at C$1.3346 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Canada-U.S. 2-year spread hits largest gap since January 2016 TORONTO, March 1 The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a fresh five-week low against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, pressured by increased chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in March. The U.