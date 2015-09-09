ATHENS, Sept 9 Greek industrial output fell 1.6
percent in July from the same period a year earlier, dropping
for a second month in a row, statistics service ELSTAT said on
Wednesday, as deadlocked talks with creditors hit economic
activity.
Manufacturing production shrank 5.7 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 4.8
percent while electricity production rose by 13.8 percent.
The imposition of capital controls in June has exerted a
marked slowdown in economic activity.
Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter,
helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance
supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole than
the official forecast of the European Commission for a 2.3
percent contraction.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
(%)
Industrial -1.6 -4.7* -4.3 +0.6* +4.7* +1.6* -0.7*
output y/y
Manufacturing -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 +8.2 +5.8 +3.6
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)