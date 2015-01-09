ATHENS, Jan 9 Greek industrial output rose 2.3
percent year-on-year in November after an upwardly revised 0.4
percent drop in October, pausing an eight-month stretch of
declines, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
The drop was mainly due to a 13.2 percent increase in mining
output while electricity production fell 10.8 percent.
Manufacturing production rose 5.5 percent from a year
earlier.
November's increase was the first rise in industrial output
February 2014, based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base
year, ELSTAT said.
Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive
years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from
its peak.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE
(%)
Industrial +2.3 -0.4* -4.9 -5.9 -1.3 -5.6
output y/y
Manufacturing +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 +2.3 -3.6
output y/y
---------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)