ATHENS, July 10 Greek industrial output tumbled 4 percent from the same period a year earlier after a three-month rise, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday, as political upheaval and deadlocked talks with creditors hit economic activity. Manufacturing production shrank 2.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 15 percent while electricity production dropped by 7.5 percent. For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.2 percent year-on-year. Greece's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, dipping back into recession after a fragile recovery last year. It was expected to expand by only 0.5 percent this year based on the latest EU Commission forecasts but the imposition of capital controls and the shuttering of banks is already exerting a marked slowdown in economic activity. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial -4.0 +1.0* +5.3 +1.9 -0.2 -3.2 +3.3 output y/y Manufacturing -2.7 +3.5 +8.2 +5.8 +3.6 +2.1 +5.5 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)