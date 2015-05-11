ATHENS, May 11 Greek industrial output rose for the second month in a row in March, increasing by 5.0 percent compared to the same month a year earlier after a 1.9 percent rise in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Manufacturing production rose 8.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by 12.3 percent while electricity production increased by 1.7 percent. The rise in March follows a stretch of declines registered since February last year that was only broken by an output increase in November based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year. For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.2 percent year-on-year. Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive years over the 2008-13 period, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT (%) Industrial +5.0 +1.9 -0.2 -3.2 +3.3* -0.1* -4.5* output y/y Manufacturing +8.2 +5.8 +3.6 +2.1 +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 output y/y ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)