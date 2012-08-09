(Adds details, background)

ATHENS Aug 9 Greek industrial output registered a slightly positive year-on-year reading in June after a multi-month slump, helped by a rise in mining production, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing continued to suffer as production fell 4.3 percent. Austerity measures to slash deficits, including higher indirect taxes and cuts in public sector pay and pensions, have stifled domestic demand.

Greece's economy is projected to stay in recession for a fifth consecutive year in 2012 after an almost 7 percent slide in 2011.

Think tank IOBE forecasts a 6.9 percent contraction this year. ***********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH

Industrial output y/y +0.3 -2.8* -2.6 -7.9

Manufacturing output y/y -4.3 -3.1 -2.3 -8.8

DATA IN DETAIL (in pct y/y) JUNE

Mining production +18.9

Electricity production +10.9

Water output y/y +3.9

MAIN INDUSTRY GROUPS (in pct) JUNE

Energy +13.0

Intermediate goods -10.4

Capital goods -1.7

Consumer durables -24.4

Consumer non-durables -4.0

BACKGROUND: Industry accounts for about 15 percent of the output of Greece's service-oriented economy, with manufacturing making up slightly more than 11 percent of gross domestic product.

For more information on Greek macroeconomic data, users of Reuters 300Xtra can access the Hellenic Statistics Service homepage at: www.statistics.gr