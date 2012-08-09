(Adds details, background)
ATHENS Aug 9 Greek industrial output registered
a slightly positive year-on-year reading in June after a
multi-month slump, helped by a rise in mining production, data
from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing continued to suffer as production fell 4.3
percent. Austerity measures to slash deficits, including higher
indirect taxes and cuts in public sector pay and pensions, have
stifled domestic demand.
Greece's economy is projected to stay in recession for a
fifth consecutive year in 2012 after an almost 7 percent slide
in 2011.
Think tank IOBE forecasts a 6.9 percent contraction this
year.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH
Industrial output y/y +0.3 -2.8* -2.6 -7.9
Manufacturing output y/y -4.3 -3.1 -2.3 -8.8
-----------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
DATA IN DETAIL (in pct y/y) JUNE
Mining production +18.9
Electricity production +10.9
Water output y/y +3.9
MAIN INDUSTRY GROUPS (in pct) JUNE
Energy +13.0
Intermediate goods -10.4
Capital goods -1.7
Consumer durables -24.4
Consumer non-durables -4.0
---------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
BACKGROUND: Industry accounts for about 15 percent of the
output of Greece's service-oriented economy, with manufacturing
making up slightly more than 11 percent of gross domestic
product.
For more information on Greek macroeconomic data, users of
Reuters 300Xtra can access the Hellenic Statistics Service
homepage at: www.statistics.gr
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)