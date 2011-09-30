UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The next international inspectors' report on Greece's progress on meeting fiscal targets is likely to be crucial for a possible re-examination of private sector involvement in the second bailout package for Athens, euro zone officials said.
The report from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission -- the 'Troika' of lenders -- could be ready in 2-3 weeks.
It will show if Greece met conditions for the next 8 billion euro tranche of aid under the existing loan plan, without which it will default.
Officials said that if Greek growth forecasts in the report were revised down, Greek revenue projections would be cut too. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by John Stonestreet)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.