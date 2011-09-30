BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The next international inspectors' report on Greece's progress on meeting fiscal targets is likely to be crucial for a possible re-examination of private sector involvement in the second bailout package for Athens, euro zone officials said.

The report from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission -- the 'Troika' of lenders -- could be ready in 2-3 weeks.

It will show if Greece met conditions for the next 8 billion euro tranche of aid under the existing loan plan, without which it will default.

Officials said that if Greek growth forecasts in the report were revised down, Greek revenue projections would be cut too. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by John Stonestreet)