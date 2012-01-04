UPDATE 2-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Dissidents accuse Renzi of seeking a split (Adds statement from dissidents)
ATHENS Jan 4 Greece's former prime minister George Papandreou told his PASOK socialist party on Wednesday that he will step down as party leader and not seek re-election, a socialist deputy told Reuters.
"He told us that he will resign as PASOK leader and that he will not run for prime minister again," said the deputy who attended a party meeting on the leadership succession.
Papandreou stepped down as prime minister in November last year to make way for a coalition government to help Greece exit its biggest financial crisis in decades. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matthew Jones)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
BERLIN, Feb 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.