ATHENS Nov 8 Greek political leaders are wrapping up talks with the intention of naming former European Central Bank deputy head Lucas Papademos as the new prime minister of a crisis coalition, but details have yet to be ironed out, a source from the ruling socalists said on Tuesday.

"Negotiations are being finalised with Papademos as PM," the party source, with knowledge of the talks, told Reuters.

"They are going through the final details."