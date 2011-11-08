ATHENS Nov 9 A plan for former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos to lead a Greek coalition government has run into trouble, sources from the Socialist and Conservative parties said on Wednesday, delaying a resolution to the country's political limbo.

"The Papademos candidacy has hit problems that have to do with both parties," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The parties are looking at other options for the new prime minister, the sources said.

Greek media have mentioned parliament speaker Filippos Petsalnikos and socialist PASOK party MP Apostolos Kaklamanis but both have denied the reports that they had been picked.

