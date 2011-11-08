ATHENS Nov 9 A plan for former European Central
Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos to lead a Greek coalition
government has run into trouble, sources from the Socialist and
Conservative parties said on Wednesday, delaying a resolution to
the country's political limbo.
"The Papademos candidacy has hit problems that have to do
with both parties," one of the sources told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
The parties are looking at other options for the new prime
minister, the sources said.
Greek media have mentioned parliament speaker Filippos
Petsalnikos and socialist PASOK party MP Apostolos Kaklamanis
but both have denied the reports that they had been picked.
