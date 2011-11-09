ATHENS Nov 9 Former European Central Bank
deputy chief Lucas Papademos has made his candidacy for the
premiership conditional on both major politcal parties signing
on to a euro zone bailout deal and a more flexible duration for
his administration, a government source told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Papademos was the frontrunner to become prime minister of
Greece's new crisis coalition earlier in the week before the
plan ran into trouble. His name has emerged again on Wednesday
evening as Greece's bickering political leaders failed to seal a
deal on naming the parliamentary speaker as the new prime
minister.
Papademos also wants greater participation of the
conservative opposition in his administration and the ability to
keep ruling beyond the Feb. 19 date agreed by parties for early
elections.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)