ATHENS Nov 10 Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos, the front-runner to lead Greece's new coalition government, arrived on Thursday at a meeting of political leaders at the presidency, a Reuters witness said.

Outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou, opposition leader Antonis Samaras and leaders from smaller parties are meeting President Karolos Papoulias for talks over the interim government that will take Greece to early elections.