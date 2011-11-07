ATHENS Nov 7 Former deputy president of the
European Central Bank Lucas Papademos is the front runner to
become Greece's new prime minister, Greek media wrote on Monday.
"Lucas Papademos will be as of tomorrow the new prime
minister of the country after the agreement that the outgoing
Prime Minister George Papandreou and the opposition head Antonis
Samaras reached last night," centre-left daily Ta Nea wrote,
without quoting sources.
Other newspapers also said he was the most likely candidate
but that the decision was not final.
"Who is the most probable prime minister? All sources say
Lucas Papademos is the person that will accept to take up this
role," Ethnos daily said.
A Greek economist, Papademos was vice president of the
European Central Bank from 2002-10. As a former governor of the
Bank of Greece in 1994-2002, he oversaw the country's efforts to
join the euro zone.
He has been advising outgoing Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou since leaving the ECB.
With Greece due to run out of money in a few weeks, the
European Union told its bickering parties to explain by Monday
evening how they would form a unity government to enact the 130
billion euro emergency funding package.
Papandreou and conservative leader Antonis Samaras came up
on Sunday with a preliminary deal and said they would agree on
Monday on who becomes the next prime minister to lead a nation
which is destabilising the entire euro zone.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander)