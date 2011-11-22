LUXEMBOURG Nov 22 Greek Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos said on Tuesday eurobonds could help his
debt-choked country and the euro zone overcome the financial
crisis battering Europe.
"Eurobonds or similar tools could provide the means to
overcome the crisis," Papademos told reporters after talks with
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who is also
head of the Eurogroup.
Papademos reiterated that the three parties in his national
unity government must provide a written guarantee to Greece's
international lenders that they will back austerity measures in
order to ensure that a next tranche of aid is paid.
He said he expected the party leaders to do their duty and
for the issue to be resolved by the end of this month.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)