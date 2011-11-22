LUXEMBOURG Nov 22 Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Tuesday eurobonds could help his debt-choked country and the euro zone overcome the financial crisis battering Europe.

"Eurobonds or similar tools could provide the means to overcome the crisis," Papademos told reporters after talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who is also head of the Eurogroup.

Papademos reiterated that the three parties in his national unity government must provide a written guarantee to Greece's international lenders that they will back austerity measures in order to ensure that a next tranche of aid is paid.

He said he expected the party leaders to do their duty and for the issue to be resolved by the end of this month. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)