ATHENS Nov 14 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said on Monday the policies tied to Athens'
international bailout had worsened a recession and pushed
unemployment higher, but the problem could be mitigated with
reforms.
"It is a fact that the crisis and the current policy have
worsened recession and unemployment," Papademos told parliament
at the start of a debate that will culminate in a confidence
motion on Wednesday.
He said Greece's only choice was to remain in the euro zone,
and the country had to widen its tax base and fight rampant tax
evasion, a problem identified by economists as a serious
hindrance to Greece's budget performance.
