ATHENS Nov 14 Greece's new prime
minister, Lucas Papademos, said on Monday the country needed to
implement a new economic programme but the task would be too big
for the roughly 100-day term envisioned for his national unity
government.
"To continue efforts to restore the economy we need support
from our European partners... and a new fiscal adjustment
programme," Papademos told parliament at the start of a debate
that will culminate in a confidence motion on Wednesday.
Backed by Greece's two largest parties -- the Socialists of
fallen Prime Minister George Papandreou and the conservative New
Democracy -- plus the far-right LAOS party, the cabinet is
expected to easily survive the confidence vote.
