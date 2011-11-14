ATHENS Nov 14 Greece's new prime minister, Lucas Papademos, said on Monday the country needed to implement a new economic programme but the task would be too big for the roughly 100-day term envisioned for his national unity government.

"To continue efforts to restore the economy we need support from our European partners... and a new fiscal adjustment programme," Papademos told parliament at the start of a debate that will culminate in a confidence motion on Wednesday.

Backed by Greece's two largest parties -- the Socialists of fallen Prime Minister George Papandreou and the conservative New Democracy -- plus the far-right LAOS party, the cabinet is expected to easily survive the confidence vote. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Michael Winfrey)